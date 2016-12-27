Police: Bones Found In Boca Raton Appear To Be Human

December 27, 2016 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Boca Raton, Boca Raton Bones, Bones Found, Palm Beach Crime Stoppers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — Bones found in an undeveloped area of Boca Raton appear to belong to a human, police say.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office have collected the bones found by a Florida Power & Light worker on Monday.

The worker called officers around 3 p.m. saying he found the skeletal remains in a brush covered area near the railroad tracks around 2650 North Military Trail.

Officers say the remains may have been at the site for a while.

Boca Raton Police say there is no information yet on the person’s identity or the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia