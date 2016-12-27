Police: Bones Found In Boca Raton Appear To Be Human

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — Bones found in an undeveloped area of Boca Raton appear to belong to a human, police say.
The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office have collected the bones found by a Florida Power & Light worker on Monday.
The worker called officers around 3 p.m. saying he found the skeletal remains in a brush covered area near the railroad tracks around 2650 North Military Trail.
Officers say the remains may have been at the site for a while.
Boca Raton Police say there is no information yet on the person’s identity or the cause of death.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.