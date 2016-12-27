‘Party Princess’ Hit & Run Driver Released From Prison

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The self-described “party princess” involved in a hit and run that killed a father of three in South Beach is now free.
Karlie Tomica was 20-years old when she slammed her car into Chef Stefano Riccioletti who was walking to his job at the Shore Club back in January 2013. She fled the scene but when police caught up to her, she had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
Just days before her 21st birthday she was sentenced for Riccioletti’s death after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter.
On Christmas Day, Tomica walked out of prison after serving a little more than three years of her four-year sentence, according to Miami New Times.
But her sentence is not over, as part of a plea agreement, Tomica will serve two years of house arrest and 15 years of probation.
Tomica’s license has been revoked permanently. She must also serve more than 1,000 hours of community service and speak to students at least five times a year about the incident, according to news partners at the Miami Herald.
Riccioletti’s son has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the club Tomica was working at that night, Nikki Beach. In the lawsuit, he alleges the club let Tomica consume alcohol before the crash. The case is still open but a petition for a settlement was filed earlier this year.
