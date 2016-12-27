Kelly On Dolphins: “They Found An Identity And Maximized It”

Miami Dolphins beat writer for the Sun Sentinel, Omar Kelly joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Dolphins clinching their first playoff berth since 2008. They also talked about the outstanding coaching job that Adam Gase and his staff have done and the latest on Ryan Tannehill’s injuries.
On Adam Gase and his staff- “The coaching. That’s the difference between this Dolphins team [and past years] is coaching. I think last year’s team is more talented than this year’s team.”
On Miami’s past teams having more talent- “The difference is both of those teams [in 2014 and 2015] were coached by Joe Philbin, Dan Campbell and a bunch of interim coaches.”
On the Dolphins biggest area of improvement- “The offensive line, that’s the one unit where you saw drastic improvement with [Laremy] Tunsil and [Jermon] Bushrod. Clear upgrades from Billy Turner and Dallas Thomas.”
On why Miami has succeeded this season- “Coaching and offensive line, they found an identity and maximized it.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook