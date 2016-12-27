Jaromir Jagr Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

December 27, 2016 11:55 AM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Florida Panthers, Jaromir Jagr, NHL

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Florida Panthers right winger Jaromir Jagr made some history last week.

Jagr, 44, passed Mark Messier to move into second place on the NHL’s all-time points list with his 1,888th on Thursday.

“The Florida Panthers are extremely proud of Jaromir for reaching the second all-time points milestone,” said Panthers President of Hockey Operations Dale Tallon. “His level of professionalism, work ethic and passion for the game are unparalleled.”

It was part of an impressive five-point week for the veteran, and the NHL took notice.

The league announced on Monday that Jagr had been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

Jagr’s five points, all assists, led the league for the week ending December 25th.

This season Jagr ranks second on the Panthers with six goals and 15 assists in 35 games played.

Florida is back in action on Wednesday night when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

