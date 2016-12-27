In The Recruiting Huddle: Nayquan Wright – Carol City

PLAYER: Nayquan Wright

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Miami Carol City

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: One of the most dynamic football prospects in the country in his class, Wright is a difference maker who is a rare young prospect who leads and produces on a team that was upper-class oriented. From his youth football league days until his impressive performance in the state championship game, this is truly a football prospect that makes a major impression. His ability to run from the line of scrimmage as well as block earned him a reputation as being one of those complete backs who continues to elevate his game. Make no mistake, this is one of the elite prospects in the country, and despite missing nearly six weeks, he remained one of the best we have in this state. Wright is a big-timer who has a chance to be one of the greats in South Florida.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5514216/nayquan-wright