In The Recruiting Huddle: Nayquan Wright – Carol City

December 27, 2016 9:47 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Miami Carol City High School, Nayquan Wright, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Nayquan Wright
POSITION: RB
SCHOOL: Miami Carol City
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: One of the most dynamic football prospects in the country in his class, Wright is a difference maker who is a rare young prospect who leads and produces on a team that was upper-class oriented. From his youth football league days until his impressive performance in the state championship game, this is truly a football prospect that makes a major impression. His ability to run from the line of scrimmage as well as block earned him a reputation as being one of those complete backs who continues to elevate his game. Make no mistake, this is one of the elite prospects in the country, and despite missing nearly six weeks, he remained one of the best we have in this state. Wright is a big-timer who has a chance to be one of the greats in South Florida.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5514216/nayquan-wright

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Nayquan Wright Carol City

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia