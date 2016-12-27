In The Recruiting Huddle: Al Blades – St. Thomas Aquinas

PLAYER: Al Blades

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: While this is a family that set standards through the years on the football field, each and every member brought something different to the table. Here is one of the new generation of prospects who has been getting it done for a few years now – and everyone continues to be excited at how he matures and gets better each and every year. This has been yet another season where the Raiders’ success has served to give football players like this more and more exposure. Blades remains one of the big time players in this current junior class – and after watching his play against top competition, many are very impressed with the player he has become. By the time he graduates next year, Blades will be one of the top talents around.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4285146/alphonso-blades-jr