Ford Investigated Over Possible Fusion Brake Problem

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation has been launched into possible brake pedal problems in some Ford Fusions and Mercury Milans.
Specifically, the pedal may lose pressure making it hard to stop the car.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has logged 41 complaints, with some saying that their car stopped past red lights leaving them in the middle of flowing traffic. Three crashes were blamed on the braking issue.
The investigation covers Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars with model years 2007 to 2009. The NHTSA estimated that there are about 475,000 of those vehicles.
NHTSA says the brake pedal can go soft when driving on slippery or uneven surfaces.
The maker of both cars, Ford Motor Co., says it will cooperate with the investigation.
