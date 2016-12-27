Brazilian Migrants Disappear Trying To Reach Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
RIO DE JANEIRO (CBSMiami/AP) — A search is underway to find Brazilian migrants who disappeared while trying to reach the United States through the Bahamas.
The ministry says that families of the missing migrants lost contact with them on Nov. 6, and reported the issue to authorities on Nov. 15.
Brazilian news media have reported the boat was carrying 19 people to the Miami area, but the ministry hasn’t confirmed that figure or released the identity of the missing people.
The ministry said Monday it’s working with authorities in the US and in the Bahamas to find the missing people, but said there is no information on their location.
