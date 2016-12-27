Best Cities To Celebrate New Year’s Eve Without Breaking The Bank

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — While Time Square may be the most hashtag-worthy spot, it may not be the best bang for your buck to ring in 2017.
That’s when WalletHub comes in. They have put together a list of the best cities to ring in the new year.
Topping the list this year is Orlando, FL followed by San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA.
But why these places?
The company crunched numbers and compared the 100 biggest cities based on 20 key indicators for an epic New Year’s Eve celebration.
Some indicators included the cost of alcohol, the cost of a New Year’s Eve party ticket, affordable room rates and even the forecasted weather for that day.
Other cities who made the top 10 were Denver, CO in 4th place, followed by Buffalo, NY; Cincinnati, OH; Miami, FL, St. Louis, MO;Pittsburgh, PA and Las Vegas, NV in 10th place.