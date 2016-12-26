Woman In Hospital After Boat Capsizes With 13 Others On Board

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A woman is in the hospital after a boat carrying her and 13 others capsized on Biscayne Bay on Christmas Day.
According to our news partners the Miami Herald, the boat carrying 14 people including teenagers and adults, flipped near the 1200 block of Northeast 87th Street.
Fire Rescue said the boat hit a wave as it was heading into the channel causing it to flip.
A 911 call came in just after 5:30 p.m. Good Samaritans who saw the capsized boat helped everyone out of the water.
Witnesses told Miami Fire Rescue the woman, who they believe to be in her early 60s, had been trapped under the boat when she was pulled to shore. She was rushed to North Shore Hospital, “extremely critical” after rescuers were able to regain a pulse.
The 13 others on board got to shore safely.
