Therapy Dogs Help Stressed Holiday Travelers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Lots of people in airports are a bit impatient and in a bit of a hurry until they see the cute faces of therapy dogs in Houston.

Wagging tales and fluffy friends helped travelers stop stressing about long lines and delays.

“Oh, it’s been wonderful. Clearly, it’s been stress relieving for me and my two children at the airport,” said holiday traveler Elle Wiens.

The dogs are crowd pleasers including a Wolfhound that weighs 165 pounds and is completely laid back.

Then there’s Oliver who wants to walk himself around the airport and make new friends.

People also liked Sunny so much that she got invited to the Bahamas! She couldn’t leave because she was working.

Cheyene, also known as Lassie, barks on cue.

The dogs are with the group Faithful Paws, started by Connie Richards after a horse almost killed her. She was looking for more purpose in her life and decided using pets would be a good way to lift folks’ spirits. She currently has more than 400 volunteers and their pets working as therapy animals.

“God has sent me so many people along the way. Next month, we’ll be in business for 20 years. It’s totally a volunteer group,” said Richards.

Pictures with the dogs are encouraged. Don’t forget to post them using the hashtag #UnitedPawsDonation. An airline is donating a dollar per hashtag to Faithful Paws.

For this group that spreads so much joy, that’s a real treat.