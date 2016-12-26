Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher In Stable Condition

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — Actress Carrie Fisher remains hospitalized in stable condition days after suffering a cardiac incident on a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.
On Sunday Reynolds tweeted that the family would share any updates on Fisher and thanked the public for its “prayers & good wishes.”
Earlier in the day, Oscar winner Sally Field tweeted that she was thinking of the “Star Wars” actress with all her “heart and soul.”
Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill of “Star Wars” fame are among many others who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher fully recovers.
Best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movie franchise, Fisher went on to act in plays, television and blockbuster films and has written a number of best-selling books including “Postcards from the Edge” and “Wishful Drinking.”
In her memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” Fisher wrote that she and Ford had an affair on the set of the original “Star Wars.” Ford, who was married at the time, has not confirmed or denied it.
Ford and Fisher reprised their roles last year in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
Her work has earned Fisher two Emmy Award nominations.
