Miami-Dade Homeless Trust Awarded Funds To Maintain, Expand

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust has been awarded a nearly $30 million grant which will be used to maintain and expand housing and services for homeless individuals and families, including military veterans.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant was one of more than 300 awarded to Florida programs that help the homeless. The funding is part of $1.95 billion in grants that HUD is giving to nearly 7,600 homeless assistance programs nationwide.
HUD is gathering local data for a national survey of youth and young adults experiencing homelessness. The findings are expected to be released next fall.
