Lauren’s List: Wrap Up The Spice, Re-Gift The Nice

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — By now, it’s been decided whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year.

But today’s Lauren’s List will help you get ahead for next year!

A new WalletHub analysis reveals Hialeah and Miami rank 92nd and 93rd respectively out of the top 100 most populated cities in America when it comes to caring for others.

What gives, South Florida?!

As we approach the new year and the making of those all-important resolutions, let’s all reserve to care about each other a little more, shall we? Here’s a list of ways to show you care!

1. Help your neighbors. Whether it’s making them a meal when they’re sick, dealing with a newborn, or picking up their trashcan that always manages to fall over and roll into the street, doing small gestures can make a big difference. And hopefully, they pay it forward.

2. Carpool: Show the environment you care by cutting down on your carbon footprint. Carpool with your co-workers or offer to drive some of your kids’ friends to after-school activities.

3. Volunteer or mentor: Research has found volunteering can create a “helper’s high,” a positive feeling that then leads to increased trust and social interaction. Some doctors believe volunteering correlates to lower depression and mortality rates. If you’re interested in mentoring, we have plenty of information on great organizations here: http://miami.cbslocal.com/mentoring-matters/

4. Donate: Last week we talked about how to make your donations count in time for your 2016 taxes. But even if you don’t want to deduct your charitable giving, go ahead and give anyway! There are plenty of organizations that allow you to donate on online or from your phone, so it’s simple. Find out whether your company has a workplace giving program in place.

These are just a few of the ways the WalletHub analysis measured how much people in each city care, but I want to know what you do to show your caring spirit.

