Inmates Use Leaky Toilet In Jail Break

December 26, 2016 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Jail Break, Tennessee

NEWPORT, Tenn. (CBSMiami/AP) — A handful of inmates in a Tennessee jail used a leaky toilet to make a big break for it on Christmas day.

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that six inmates escaped from the jail early Sunday after removing a toilet from the wall and going through a hole behind it that led to the outside of the facility.

Prior plumbing repairs had loosened the concrete holding the toilet and leaking water had rusted the bolts holding it, according to the sheriff’s office.

The reports say two inmates were caught by Christmas evening, but four remain on the run.

