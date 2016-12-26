Florida Researchers To Lead Program On Stopping Zika Spread

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is funding a Florida based research program on how to stop Zika from becoming widespread in the U.S.
The $10 million grant is part of nearly $184 million in Zika funding the CDC is awarding to universities and state and local governments.
University of Florida infectious disease expert Rhoel Dinglasan will lead the program. Researchers from the University of Miami, Florida International University and the University of South Florida also will participate.
In a statement, officials said a priority will be training to address a shortage of workers in public health entomology and impending retirements among mosquito control managers.
