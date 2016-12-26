Family: Body Of Missing FIU Student Found In Canal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOXAHATCHEE (CBSMiami) — The family of a South Florida University student reported missing say he’s dead.
His family believes the body of 21-year-old Garrison Faust was pulled from a Loxahatchee canal, according to CBS12.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a body was taken out of the canal near Banyan Boulevard and 83rd Place N on Sunday.
At last check, investigators had not confirmed if it was Faust but family told CBS12 they believe it’s him.
The Florida International University (FIU) student was last seen by his family on December 23rd around 1 a.m.
Sheriff’s officials do not suspect foul play in his death.