Christmas Day: What’s Open & Closed

December 25, 2016 6:45 AM
Filed Under: Christmas What's Closed, What's Open

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is here! That means plenty of businesses and agencies are shut down for the holiday.

Here’s an easy look at what is open and closed Christmas Day.

GOVERNMENT

  • Federal offices: Closed
  • State offices: Closed
  • Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed
  • Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
  • Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up
  • Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed

SCHOOLS

  • Miami-Dade public schools: Closed until Jan. 9
  • Broward public schools: Closed until Jan. 9

BUSINESS

  • Banks: Closed
  • Stock markets: Closed
  • Postal service: Closed, no deliveries

TRANSIT

  • Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
  • Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day

SHOPPING

  • Malls: Closed

PARKS

The following parks will be open on Christmas, but will not be offering all of the regular services:

  • Cedar Key Museum State Park in Cedar Key – Museum closed
  • De Leon Springs State Park in De Leon Springs – Sugar Mill Restaurant closed
  • Florida Caverns State Park in Marianna – No cave tours
  • Fort George Island Cultural State Park in Jacksonville – Ribault Clubhouse closed
  • Gamble Plantation Historic State Park in Ellenton – Mansion closed
  • Gasparilla Island State Park in Boca Grande – Lighthouse museum closed
  • Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Historic State Park in Cross Creek – No guided tours

The following parks will be closed on Christmas:

  • Constitution Convention Museum State Park in Port St. Joe
  • Forest Capital Museum State Park in Perry
  • John Gorrie Museum State Park in Apalachicola
  • Orman House Historic State Park in Apalachicola
  • San Marcos de Apalache Historic State Park in St. Marks
  • The Barnacle Historic State Park in Coconut Grove
  • Ybor City Museum State Park in Tampa

All other parks will be open.

