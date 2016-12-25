Christmas Day: What’s Open & Closed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas is here! That means plenty of businesses and agencies are shut down for the holiday.
Here’s an easy look at what is open and closed Christmas Day.
GOVERNMENT
- Federal offices: Closed
- State offices: Closed
- Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed
- Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
- Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up
- Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed
SCHOOLS
- Miami-Dade public schools: Closed until Jan. 9
- Broward public schools: Closed until Jan. 9
BUSINESS
- Banks: Closed
- Stock markets: Closed
- Postal service: Closed, no deliveries
TRANSIT
- Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
- Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day
SHOPPING
- Malls: Closed
PARKS
The following parks will be open on Christmas, but will not be offering all of the regular services:
- Cedar Key Museum State Park in Cedar Key – Museum closed
- De Leon Springs State Park in De Leon Springs – Sugar Mill Restaurant closed
- Florida Caverns State Park in Marianna – No cave tours
- Fort George Island Cultural State Park in Jacksonville – Ribault Clubhouse closed
- Gamble Plantation Historic State Park in Ellenton – Mansion closed
- Gasparilla Island State Park in Boca Grande – Lighthouse museum closed
- Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Historic State Park in Cross Creek – No guided tours
The following parks will be closed on Christmas:
- Constitution Convention Museum State Park in Port St. Joe
- Forest Capital Museum State Park in Perry
- John Gorrie Museum State Park in Apalachicola
- Orman House Historic State Park in Apalachicola
- San Marcos de Apalache Historic State Park in St. Marks
- The Barnacle Historic State Park in Coconut Grove
- Ybor City Museum State Park in Tampa