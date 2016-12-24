Elderly Homeowner Dies From Fire That Wife Escaped From

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A day after an overnight fire tore through the home of an elderly west Miami couple, one homeowner unable to make it out on his own has passed away.
Julio Collazo, 88, was pronounced deceased Saturday morning.
Early Friday morning, a fire ignited inside the home Collazo and wife Adeline Collazo shared since 1962.
The fire awoke Adeline, who was able to escape safely out of the house. Rescue crews found Julio collapsed near the front door and rushed him to the hospital.
The Collazos’ son told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that he believes the fire ignited due to a faulty electrical outlet in a front room of the house.