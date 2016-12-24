Elderly Homeowner Dies From Fire That Wife Escaped From

December 24, 2016 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A day after an overnight fire tore through the home of an elderly west Miami couple, one homeowner unable to make it out on his own has passed away.

Julio Collazo, 88, was pronounced deceased Saturday morning.

Early Friday morning, a fire ignited inside the home Collazo and wife Adeline Collazo shared since 1962.

The fire awoke Adeline, who was able to escape safely out of the house. Rescue crews found Julio collapsed near the front door and rushed him to the hospital.

The Collazos’ son told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that he believes the fire ignited due to a faulty electrical outlet in a front room of the house.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Adopt-A-Family For The Holidays
South Florida Holiday Homes

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia