A Sunny South Florida Holiday Weekend

December 24, 2016 10:58 AM By Liz Horton
Filed Under: Miami, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a warm holiday weekend as Jack Frost seems to have once again skated passed South Florida.

Temperatures are once again quite warm, Saturday, with lows running about 10-15 degrees warmer than normal.

Today, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and a few passing showers. Highs will be in the low 80s. It will be breezy, with gusts up to 20mph possible.

Tonight, we could see a spotty shower but mostly it will be warm and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Christmas Day should be nice, as well. Slightly drier air will move in, reducing the amount of shower coverage we see, although a brief shower is possible. Highs will once again be in the low 80s.

