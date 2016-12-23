Pedestrians Hospitalized After Being Struck In Chain-Reaction Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two pedestrians have been hospitalized after being struck in a chain reaction crash.

The accident happened Friday afternoon on U.S. 1 near 57th Street in front of the Sunset Place Mall.

Cellphone video captured the moments after the crash. You see a pedestrian on the ground and fire crews in route.

One of the drivers, a student about to graduate, was on his way to a business meeting. Now his car is totaled.

“I heard an accident and next thing I know, that truck pushed me into the wall there,” explained George Uche.

Uche didn’t know his car hit pedestrians until he got out of the car, investigators said.

The other driver sat with his head between his hands – no explanation on how it happened.

Police said the driver of a van crashed into the black BMW, which lost control and crashed into a third vehicle. This driver day they had no idea pedestrians had been injured until they got out of the car.

“It’s just really unfortunate. I hope he wasn’t texting,” driver George Uche said. “I’m praying that the people that were affected today are safe.”

One pedestrian was airlifted in critical condition and the other was transported by ambulance to Kendall Regional.

None of the drivers were hurt in the crash.

U.S. 1 closed for hours as investigators collected evidence and interviewed everyone involved.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the crash.