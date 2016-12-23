Miami Lakes Beauty Queen Charged With Battery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida beauty queen is accused of attacking a man at her Hialeah home with a baseball bat.
Vanessa Barcelo, 26, was hosting the party at her home to promote her business and when she became severely intoxicated, according to her arrest report.
When she asked one of the guests to leave, she reportedly grabbed a bat and began pushing him toward the door.
“It is unclear why the arrested armed herself as both parties acknowledge that the victim was complying with the arrested’s request to leave the home,” according to her arrest report.
As the man walked down the driveway toward the sidewalk, Barcelo reportedly hit him with the bat on the shoulder. The man grabbed the bat and held Barcelo at bay until a security guard arrived. The man gave the bat to the guard and that’s when Barcelo allegedly punched him in the face.
The man then ran away and called 911.
Barcelo won the title “Miss Miami Lakes, USA” back in April. She competed in July for Miss Florida USA and but did not make the top 16. She gets to keep the title for now pending adjudication.
“Obviously we are concerned about her. We are awaiting due process and hope she’s exonerated,” said Grant Gravitt, Executive Producer of the Miss Florida USA Pageant in a statement.