Lyft Drive Turns Into 11-Hour Forced Crime Spree For Driver

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Two men are in custody after allegedly forcing a Lyft driver to take them on an 11-hour crime spree.

Police in Tampa are still looking for two other men believed to have taken part in the crime.

“They racked the gun and kept saying, go fast, go fast,” said the Lyft driver who did not want to be identified.

It was a terrifying night he thought would never end.

The 11-hours of fear started on East Diana Street. Inside of his car four men smoked pot, while allegedly threatening the Lyft driver with a gun.

“I thought they were going to kill me with the gun because they’re all high with a gun, I was really afraid,” said the driver.

The driver says he thinks his kidnappers were selling drugs.

“They were waiting for phone calls to make their deliveries. And they kept saying one more stop, one more stop,” said the driver.

And those stops continued. He estimates 30 or more stops throughout the ordeal- ending up in Polk County.

“When we went to Lakeland, I thought they were going to kill me and take the car,” said the driver.

He was forced to take them to several Walmart stores, pharmacies and gas stations so they could steal different things.

“They let me out of the car, maybe three times to go to the restroom and get an energy drink, but someone was with me all of the time,” said the driver.

The kidnappers used his cell phone over and over, typing addresses into the GPS and even taking pictures – at least 11 of them.

A couple of photos show a man holding a gun.

“At one point I said, ‘I’m done, I’m leaving I have to go home, I have to pick up my daughter,’” said the driver.

The night did finally end – at 10 a.m. – back on Diana Street in Tampa. The driver said the men threatened to kill him if he called police. Instead, he flagged one down on the road nearby.

By chance, two of the suspected criminals were only a block and a half away playing basketball at a park.

Now, back home with his family, the driver has only one thing to say to his kidnappers.

“I would tell them the same things they said to me, go fast, go fast, go to jail really fast,” said the driver.

The Lyft driver also said the men took about $100 in cash that he had in the car from tips.