Florida Consumer Confidence Surging

GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — It looks Florida residents are feeling good about the future.
The monthly University of Florida consumer confidence survey released Friday showed it surging to some of its highest levels since the Great Recession.
Th study found a confidence measure of 97.2, which is nearly seven points higher than it was in November.
It’s the highest level since March 2015 and the second highest mark since February 2004. The lowest index possible is a 2, and the highest is 150.
Researchers said Floridians are becoming more optimistic about their personal finances and whether it’s a good time to buy a big-ticket item such as a car or an appliance.
Hector Sandoval of the Economic Analysis Program at UF’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research said consumer sentiment is significantly higher compared with December 2015, so holiday sales should be expected to perform better than last year.
