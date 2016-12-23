Crossbow-Wielding Man Killed By Deputies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM HARBOR (CBSMiami/AP) — A Tampa Bay area man was shot and killed by two sheriff’s deputies after he reportedly pointed a loaded crossbow at them.
The Pinellas County deputies were sent to the Palm Harbor home of 55-year-old Stanley Eversole to check. A friend of his had reportedly contacted the sheriff’s office to express concerns for Eversole’s 53-year-old girlfriend because the couple had been arguing throughout the week, authorities said.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Eversole had threatened his girlfriend with the crossbow several times because he was angry that she was planning a European vacation with a friend instead of with him.
“He told her that if she called the police, he was going to kill the cops who showed up. So she didn’t call the police. He continued with this angry and erratic behavior over the last couple days,” Gualtieri said.
As deputies spoke outside with his girlfriend, Eversole abruptly exited the home with a crossbow loaded with an arrow and reportedly pointed it at two deputies standing nearby.
According to the sheriff’s office, Cpl. Casey Hunter and Deputy Brian Sudbrink feared the other deputies’ lives were in danger and fired at Eversole, striking him at least three times.
Eversole was pronounced dead at a hospital. Hunter and Sudbrink were placed on paid administrative leave.
Eversole had no criminal history or any history of mental health problems, Gualtieri said.
