Walt Aikens On Darren Rizzi: “He’s Fired Up, He’s All For The Players”

December 22, 2016 11:21 AM
Miami Dolphins defensive back and special teams player, Walt Aikens joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Dolphins success this season and the part he has played.  He also talks about special teams coach Darren Rizzi and head coach Adam Gase being fired up.

On coach Rizzi- “He’s fired up, he’s all for the players. We like to have fun in the meeting room but at the same time everyone is at the top of their game.”

On coach Gase- “Coach Gase stays fired up. Very confident guy, he’s just a go getter. We love his energy and his attitude and what he brings to team. He always presents us with a challenge. It’s up to us with our team effort to prove to him that we can do what we need to do.”

