Tunisian Man Accused Of Berlin Market Attack Had Asylum Request Rejected

BERLIN (CBSMiami) – The Tunisian man believed responsible for the deaths of 12 people had requested asylum in Germany, but was rejected.

German authorities say that fingerprints found inside the cab of the truck used in Monday’s attack at a Berlin Christmas market are those of suspect Anis Amri.

The Tunisian man disappeared after the attack, prompting a manhunt across Europe.

Amri’s family is calling for the suspect to turn himself in.

His brother told reporters, “We are shocked, we never expected our brother to be in a situation like this. Sorry.”

German officials said Amri entered the country seeking asylum but was rejected. He was supposed to have been deported in June.

Amri was known to authorities as a possible terror threat and had been under surveillance until September. He was put on a U.S. no fly list five months ago.

Among those injured in the attack are two Americans.

One of them is a man from Texas who moved to Germany ten years ago to be with his partner. The partner did not survive.

“I just feel so helpless because I’m so far away, and I can’t do anything. I can’t see him, see how he’s doing and hear his voice, so it’s been hard,” said Armando Ramirez. “Been praying for my brother and the other victims and all we can do is hang on to our faith and pray.”

The Christmas market that was the scene of the attack was reopened Thursday. Shoppers browsed for gifts as heavily armed guards patrolled the stalls and candles lighted a makeshift memorial for the victims.

Fifty-six people were wounded in the attack.

About half of the victims are still being treated in hospitals.