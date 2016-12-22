Trump Taps Conway For Senior Post In West Wing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President-elect Donald Trump has tapped one of his closest advisors during his campaign to join him during his presidency.

On Thursday, Trump announced he picked Kellyanne Conway to serve as Counselor to the President.

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory…..I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing,” said Trump.

Conway has been serving Trump as a senior member of his transition team. Before that, she served as his campaign manager.

In her new role as counselor, she will work with senior leadership to “effectively message and execute the Administration’s legislative priorities and actions,” according to Trump’s team.

Conway is the first female campaign manager of a major party to win a presidential election.

“I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he [Trump] has led into a real agenda of action and results,” said Conway.

Conway is also the founder and owner of The Polling Company, inc./Woman Trend – a polling and research firm that has served political figures and nonprofits among other companies.

