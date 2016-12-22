Sex Offender Back Behind Bars, Accused Of Battering Woman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A registered sexual offender was taken into custody after he reportedly sexually battered a woman and stole her car in northwest Miami-Dade.
Investigators said Calvin Thomas, 43, preyed on a woman in her 20s near NW 95th Street and NW 21st Avenue.
Thomas has spent time behind bars for numerous crimes including attempted first degree murder.
In 2002, he was arrest for sexually battering a 16-year-old girl. At the time he told investigators that he was HIV positive.
Thomas is charged with three counts of sexual battery, battery, having sex with another person without informing them he was HIV positive and carjacking.