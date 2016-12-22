Sex Offender Back Behind Bars, Accused Of Battering Woman

December 22, 2016 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Carjacking, Sexual Battery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A registered sexual offender was taken into custody after he reportedly sexually battered a woman and stole her car in northwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators said Calvin Thomas, 43, preyed on a woman in her 20s near NW 95th Street and NW 21st Avenue.

Thomas has spent time behind bars for numerous crimes including attempted first degree murder.

In 2002, he was arrest for sexually battering a 16-year-old girl. At the time he told investigators that he was HIV positive.

Thomas is charged with three counts of sexual battery, battery, having sex with another person without informing them he was HIV positive and carjacking.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Adopt-A-Family For The Holidays
South Florida Holiday Homes
Precious Pets

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia