Procrastinators Delight In Amazon Prime’s Last Minute Shopping Program

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No one likes dealing with parking lots and long lines at malls. So if you waited until the last minute to get your gifts, you might want to look into Amazon Prime Now.

The global online department store has launched a new program in Miami-Dade County that will help procrastinators get everyone off their Christmas list.

“Anything you need from toilet paper to last minute holiday gifts,” said Kimberly Cowser.

So how is it done?

The Amazon Prime hub is stocked with goodies – tens of thousands of goodies!

Staffers grab your request out of the cubbies and give them to drivers who deliver them to your front door.

The program is appropriately called “Procrastinators Delight.”

You can order items up until 9:45 p.m. on December 24th.

“Get your order in as early as you can. Don’t wait until the very last minute, but we are delivering up until midnight,” said Cowser.

According to the National Retail Federation, only one in 10 Americans have finished their holiday shopping.

The average holiday shopper has completed a little more than half of their gift buying.

If you’re not an amazon member, you can sign up for a 30 day trial and do your holiday shopping in the next few days.