Poll: “Someone New” Tops Sanders, Biden, Warren On 2020 Dem List

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Following the presidential victory of Republican Donald Trump and the wave of upset voters who realized the difficulties in migrating to Canada, Democrats are looking ahead four years at the next batch of possible candidates to rally behind.
One thing is clear, according to a Suffolk University/USA Today survey, about 66 percent of Democrats and independents want “someone entirely new.”
The nationwide poll, consisting of 1,000 diverse voters from all 50 states, was conducted between December 14 through the 21st with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 points. 304 of those voters were Republican, and the rest identified themselves as either Democrat, Independent, or Other, and another 33 people declined to answer.
Aside from a completely fresh face, however, Democrats and independents put Bernie Sanders (43.61%) as the slight favorite to lead the party for president in 2020 from a list that included VP Joe Biden (43.45%), Elizabeth Warren (34.19%), Hillary Clinton (22.68%), and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (10.38%).
In a separate question, 39 percent voted in favor of first lady Michelle Obama running for office.
Roughly 62 percent of voters agreed that Clinton should not run again in 2020. 38 percent thought the same for Sanders. He’s still viewed more favorably (51%) than Clinton (42.1%).
Other questions on the survey consisted of standard performance ratings for President Obama, given a 54 percent approval rating, and the state of the country, as well as future assessments for President-elect Trump, which largely aligned with party ideals.
Gavin Newsom of California……Fresh face, no baggage