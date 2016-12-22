Nearly 4 Million Travelers Expected To Pass Through SoFla Airports

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There are a lot of people on the move right now.

Travelers are crowding in to south Florida airports. We’re talking more than a quarter of a million each day from now until Saturday. That breaks down to about 140,000 each day at MIA and 100,000 per day at FLL.

In all, nearly 4 million over the holiday period are flying through Miami International Airport and Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“We got the email to be here two hours early for domestic flights, so we got here two hours early,” said Lauren, who’s traveling to Boston.

Spirit Airlines sent out emails to passengers warning them of crowds, urging them to get to the airport early. The Briscoe family did the same and still had to wait.

“They’re separating us into lines based on the time of our flight,” said Crystal Briscoe. “And since we got here early, they actually make us wait in a longer line.”

Despite record numbers coming and in and out of our airports, most say their day of travel has been pretty smooth.

“It wasn’t as chaotic as I expected,” said Lilliana Khosrowshahi. “It wasn’t overwhelming, it was like, fine. I was expecting it to be pretty bad but it wasn’t, that’s good.”

While traveling on crowded flights, navigating through crushing crowds or braving holiday traffic can be pretty exhausting, Beverley Fletcher found a way to make it more bearable. She’s wearing an outfit that makes her look like a walking Christmas card.

“What do people say when they look at you and see this,” asked CBS4’s Ted Scouten.

“Thumbs up,” she said. “And they smile, that’s why I did it, I like to put a smile on people’s faces. I even passed out candy and they took it,” she laughed.

Airport officials remind travelers to arrive two hours early for a domestic flight, three hours for an international trip. They also suggest you print or download your boarding pass before leaving home.