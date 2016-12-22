He’s No. 2: Jagr Moves Into Second On NHL Points List

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (AP) — Jaromir Jagr moved into the outright No. 2 spot on the NHL career scoring list Thursday night, getting an assist in the Florida Panthers’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Jagr got point No. 1,888 to break a tie with Mark Messier. The historic point came with 6:40 left. “I appreciate everything … over my hockey career, and I thank the fans,” Jagr said in a brief ceremony during which he was given a golden stick.

Only Wayne Gretzky, with 2,857 points, has more than Jagr. Aleksander Barkov was credited with the goal that deflected off the 44-year-old Czech star.

In a video, Gretzky offered congratulations. “You play the game the right way,” he told Jagr.

The game was stopped for a celebration, and Jagr came onto the ice to accept the commemorative golden stick from the Panthers. He waved to the crowd, got congratulatory stick-taps from both teams, and the game — his 1,663rd in the NHL — resumed.

Frank Vatrano, Patrice Bergeron and David Backes scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

Rask improved to 18-3-1 against Florida, while the Boston is 16-2-1 in its last 19 games with the Panthers.

Vatrano, called up this week from Providence of the AHL, scored in his first game and on his second shot as a Bruin on a wrister from the slot at 2:09 of the second period.

Bergeron followed 3 minutes later with a power-play conversion that beat goalie James Reimer off a perfect feed from Torey Krug, who also assisted on Vatrano’s score. It was Bergoneron’s fifth goal this season.

After being outshot 12-8 in the first period, the Bruins took control at both ends with a 16-5 advantage in the second en route to a two-goal advantage.

Reimer faced 33 Boston shots in the loss.

Backes scored on an empty-netter with 1:23 remaining to close out the scoring.

Notes: Boston C Dominic Moore played in his 800th game. … Krug has 10 assists, with two in seven of his last 14 games.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Carolina on Friday night.

Panthers: Host Detroit on Friday night.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)