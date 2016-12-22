Green On Dolphins: “Moving Forward, Adam Gase And Ryan Tannehill Are A Great Match”

CBS Sports analyst and former Miami Dolphins quarterback, Trent Green joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the severe concussion he suffered while playing with Miami. He also talks about Ryan Tannehill, Adam Gase, Miami’s receivers and whether the Dolphins are a playoff caliber squad.
On the concussion he suffered playing for Miami- “Anytime you get knocked out on the field, it’s a scary thing.”
On the relationship between Gase and Tannehill- “Just how comfortable they are with each other. I just think moving forward, Adam Gase and Ryan Tannehill are a great match.”
On the Dolphins coaching staff- “I like Vance Joseph a lot. I like that Adam gave him the opportunity to become a defensive coordinator. It truly is a nice mix and I think that’s why you should be excited with Coach Gase.”
On Miami’s playoff hopes- “They are a playoff caliber squad when healthy. I think when they have their five guys on the offensive line, they’ve shown that they can be dominant.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook