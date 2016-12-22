Fiery Wreck On Don Shula Expressway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was pulled from a fiery overnight wreck in southwest Miami-Dade.
It happened northbound lanes of State Road 874/Don Shula Expressway where it joins the Palmetto Expressway near Bird Road.
Miami-Dade police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were able to pull the man from the overturned car which had burst into flames.
The man was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with severe burns. No word on his condition.
