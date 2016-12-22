Bourdain Has No Reservations About Sharing ‘Contempt’ For Trump Hotel Restaurateur

December 22, 2016 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Alessandro Borgognone, Anthony Bourdain, Donald Trump, Entertainment

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — A restaurant in President-elect Donald Trump’s Washington hotel will remain “Parts Unknown” to celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain tells foodie-focused website, Eater, that he will never eat in restaurateur Alessandro Borgognone’s new sushi restaurant at Trump’s hotel, adding that he has “utter and complete contempt” for Borgognone.

He also took a shot at another chef, David Burke, for taking over Jose Andres’ planned restaurant at the hotel after Andres pulled out in protest of Trump’s comments about Mexican immigrants.

The CNN host of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” suggested the motivation for Borgognone and Burke is to “get in good with the president” and make money.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Adopt-A-Family For The Holidays
South Florida Holiday Homes

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia