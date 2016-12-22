Antoine Walker: “Shaq Had A Huge Impact On D-Wade’s Career”

NBA Analyst for 120Sports and former Miami Heat forward, Antoine Walker joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat retiring Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey number. They also talk about the Heat’s championship season in 2006 and the impact that Shaq had on the career of Dwyane Wade.
On Shaq’s number being retired- “I disagree with those fans who think Shaq’s number shouldn’t be retired.”
On Shaq and Dwyane Wade- “Shaq had a huge impact on D-Wade’s career. It took the pressure off of him a little bit.
On Shaq’s impact on the Heat- “Shaq completely changed the culture down in Miami. People don’t understand how good of a teammate he was and how he embraced guys on the team.”
On Pat Riley- “Riley definitely addressed it (when guys smelled like alcohol at practice). The thing I love about the Miami Heat is that you have the NBA rules and you have the Miami Heat rules. Riley kept everyone in check. He would fine people like 2 grand every time they didn’t make weight and stuff like that.”
