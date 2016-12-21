Woman Arrested For Feeding Baby Bottle Containing Ecstasy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM BEACH COUNTY (CBSMiami) — A Cooper City woman is behind bars following allegations that she gave an infant a bottle containing a narcotics-infused liquid.
Danese Camacho, 21, was arrested in Palm Beach County on Tuesday for an incident that took place on August 24, 2015.
While taking care of a 6-month-old baby, police said Camacho was under the influence of party drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and “mixed the baby’s bottle with MDMA-infused water” before feeding the child.
Sometime later, the child’s mother returned to notice the baby was “not acting right.”
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office police report, Camacho said she had been doing “Mollies” — a concentrated form of MDMA in a capsule — with a friend, who “made some Molly water in a bottle.” She stated that “she believes when she prepared the baby’s formula, she accidentally used the remaining water from the water bottle that was on the counter.”
The baby was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Camacho was charged with one count of Child Neglect and denied bond.