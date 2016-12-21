Warm Start To Winter, Balmy Christmas Expected

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A warm day kicked off our official start to winter on Wednesday.
CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said wWe had record breaking heat to start the week.
Wednesday will not as hot as the past few days due to more clouds around. Highs will climb to around 80F in the afternoon. A few showers are possible today.
Wednesday night lows fall to the low 70s near the coast and upper 60s inland.
A weak frontal boundary currently draped across Central Florida will not clear our area. Instead the front will sink south and fizzle out.
We will continue with warm weather the rest of the week and into the weekend. The breeze will build late week due to high pressure.
Saturday highs will be in the low 80s with the potential for some spotty showers on the breeze. Saturday night for Hanukkah and Christmas Eve lows will be mild with low 70s near the coast and upper 60s inland. Sunday, Christmas Day, will be warm and windy with a slightly better chance of showers and highs will be in the low 80s again.