Trump’s Controversial Fmr. Campaign Manager Will Be Near The White House

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Donald Trump’s controversial first campaign manager will not be joining the Trump administration but he will be opening a political consulting firm near his former boss.
Corey Lewandowski‘s new firm, Avenue Strategies, will be located about a block from the White House.
Lewandowski led Trump’s campaign through his improbable victory in the Republican primary, but he clashed the president-elect’s family and was fired. Still, he remains close to Trump and says he considered “multiple opportunities within the administration.”
Lewandowski is forming the firm with Barry Bennett, a former adviser to Ben Carson, Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Bennett also briefly advised the Trump campaign.
Click here for the latest information in Campaign 2016.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)