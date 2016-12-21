Matt Moore Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – When a team loses its starting quarterback, that season generally goes downhill from there.

Of course there is always an exception to the rule, and it appears that the Miami Dolphins may have found that loophole this season.

Backup quarterback Matt Moore stepped in for starter Ryan Tannehill two Sunday’s ago against the Arizona Cardinals after the latter suffered a sprained ACL and MCL in his left knee.

Moore led the Dolphins on a game-winning drive in the final minutes to keep the team in the AFC Playoff race.

After the game it became clear that for at least the immediate future, Moore would be the one to lead the Dolphins offense.

If Miami was going to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008 it would be on the arm of their backup quarterback who, by the way, hadn’t started a game since 2011.

Moore’s first test came Saturday against the New York Jets and needless to say, he passed with flying colors.

Miami defeated the Jets 34-13 and all Moore did was throw for 236 yards and four touchdowns, which was a new career high.

“I really felt good,” Moore said on Monday. “[It’s a] credit to the coaches for the preparation and practice. I really felt good. The guys on the offense were doing a good job executing so it went pretty smooth.”

On Tuesday the NFL acknowledged Moore’s impressive effort, naming him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Miami now sits at 9-5 and currently have sole possession of the six seed in the AFC, which represents the second Wild Card spot.

This week the Dolphins travel to Buffalo, which has been a house of horrors in recent years.

The last time Miami won a game in Buffalo was 2011. The starting quarterback that day: Matt Moore.