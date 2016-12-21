Man Accused Of Beating His 81-Year-Old Mother Over Will

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A Miami Beach man allegedly beat up his 81-year-old mother and forced her to sit in a chair for almost 8 hours after she would not change her will in his favor.

Jerome Klein, 59, is facing kidnapping and battery charges after allegedly beating her for not taking his two brothers off her will.

In bond court on Wednesday, the judge presiding over the case had to recuse herself from the hearing because she knew the victim.

“I did not know them, then I look at the names and I know who it is and I walk her home after services sometimes,” said Judge Mindy Glazer. “Can you find a judge for me now so they can come to this bond hearing now….Yeah, let’s just pass it. I have some words I would like to say to him but I do not think it is right.”

According to his arrest form, Klein slapped his mother across her face and battered her, injuring her right hand on the evening of December 13th.

He then reportedly ordered her to leave her bedroom and go to his cottage. There, police say, he forced her to sit in a chair and told her that if she moved, ‘he was going to kill her, himself and their dog.’

When she tried to move from the chair, Klein grabbed his mother by the neck and forced her to sit down, according to the report. His mother told police she remained in the chair over fear he would hurt her again.

“She is 81-years-old. He did not allow her to go to the bathroom. Denied her, water and food. She has horrible bruises across her body and torso,” said Detective Juan Sanchez with Miami Beach Police.

For almost eight hours, Klein reportedly hit his mother, denied her food and water and would not let her use the bathroom as he continued to use intimidation tactics, according to police.

His 81-year-old mother ended up with bruises throughout her body. She told police she is afraid to go to sleep while her son is on her property.

According to the report, Klein has no bond meaning he will not be released from jail at this time. Klein has also been ordered to stay away from his mother and two brothers who say he has guns and they fear him.

CBS4’s Hank Tester went by the victim’s home but the person who answered the door asked them to leave without any indication on how the victim is doing.