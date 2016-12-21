Girl Called 911, Hid In Closet During Burglary

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A quick thinking Orlando girl hid in the closet and called 911 after three would be-burglars broke into her home.

“I was in my living room and I heard constant knocking. And I got scared,” said 11-year-old Ashley Bermudez.

When the knocking stopped, Bermudez said she heard something worse.

“I heard glass break in my house. In my living room,” said Bermudez. “I thought they’re coming into rob us or do something, I don’t know.”

Bermudez said she called 911 and the operator told her to go to her room, lock the door and hide in the closet. She said she cold hear them rummaging around in her home and then they went upstairs and and tried to get into her room.

“Then they kicked open the door and then when they saw me, the man that saw me says run to everybody who was in there. So they all ran and I went to my window and I saw the car zooming off,” she said.

An Orange County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the car and began following it. After about hour miles, it crashed into a flatbed truck.

The driver, an adult, was pinned inside. Two passengers inside the car, both juveniles, ran off but were quickly caught.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

