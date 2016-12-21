Florida’s Governor Urges Raul Castro To Bring Change To Cuba

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Rick Scott sent a letter to Cuba’s president urging him to bring freedom and democracy to the island.

On Tuesday, Gov. Scott sent the letter to Raul Castro. It started off by mentioning the reaction of Miami’s exiled community to the death of his brother Fidel Castro back in November.

“As you know, following the death of your brother Fidel, the streets of Miami were packed with people celebrating. The celebration represented the hope for an end to the decades of torture, repression, incarceration and death that you and your brother have caused the people of Cuba,” wrote Gov. Scott.

He said while many are hopeful, nothing has changed on the island. He used cases of recently imprisoned people in Cuba including that of renowned artist ‘El Sexto‘ who was supposed to attend Art Basel in Miami Beach earlier this month.

“You recently imprisoned the artist El Sexto for expressing his views following the announcement of your brother’s death. It is reported that he is in isolation without food or clothing,” wrote Gov. Scott.

He mentioned the most recent detainment, the imprisonment of Berta Soler – the leader for the activist group Ladies in White.

From there he touched on Raul’s legacy and that of his late brother’s.

“Like your brother, you are known for firing squads and imprisonment of those who oppose you. You have said that you plan on retiring in 2018, but the leadership that you have picked to come after you is designed to keep your oppression intact, and to keep your people trapped,” wrote Gov. Scott.

With that he said he hopes for freedom and democracy on the island even at the hands of Raul Castro.

“Right in front of you is the opportunity to embrace freedom and bring in a new era of unprecedented prosperity for your people. I have no doubt that the people of Florida stand ready to flood Cuba with prosperity,” wrote Gov. Scott.

To end off the letter, he called on Castro to take on a change in policy after more than 50 years.

“No one thinks you will choose the way of freedom, the way of democracy, the way of peace. People will mock this letter and call it naïve. But, for the sake of the Cuban people, I pray change will come,” wrote Gov. Scott.

Click here to read more about U.S.- Cuba Relations.