FHP Warns Of Traffic Citation Scam

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A new scam making the rounds may have popped up in your email concerning a traffic citation.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the emails reportedly come from a company representing itself as the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. They demand payment for the “citations” within a certain timeframe. If the payment isn’t received on time, the email claims the DHSMV will charge a daily late fee.
The email includes a linked payment page and email address.
The FHP says the highway safety agency and the clerk of courts do not email citations to customers or require payment via email. Anyone receiving such an email should contact either agency.
