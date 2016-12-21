Disney World Gives Gift To Annual Passholders

December 21, 2016 9:30 AM
Filed Under: disney, Walt Disney World

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Annual passholders for Walt Disney World are getting a gift this holiday season – special entry.

It began Wednesday. Passholders are able to bypass long lines at the entrances by using special gateways.

The special passholder gateways are scheduled to run into January and no end date has been announced.

Disney says the option is a thank you for people who purchased an annual pass.

The entrances will be at all four Walt Disney World parks, including Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Passholders should look for signs after going through each park’s security checkpoint.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Adopt-A-Family For The Holidays
South Florida Holiday Homes

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia