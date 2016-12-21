Authorities Release New Details Regarding Failed Armored Truck Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities have released new details about a deadly bank shootout between two crooks and two armored truck guards.

With his brother dead, Giobel Fonseca Canete waived his rights of an attorney.

He and told investigators he and his brother, Edgar Fonseca Morales, tried to rob an armored truck in front of a TD Bank off 8th street in Homestead on Tuesday.

According to the federal affidavit against Canete, the brothers waited outside of the bank in an SUV for the Garda armored truck to arrive.

The messenger went inside the bank and when he exited “Canete and Morales exited their SUV. Fonseca was armed with a handgun and Morales was armed with a shotgun.”

They fired back and forth and “the messenger was shot in the hip area. Fonseca Canete was shot in the area of the right thigh and Morales was shot in the chest and the head.”

Morales died at the scene.

While the bold attempted robbery in the light of the afternoon is shocking enough, the affidavit says the brothers may have had help.

It states “Fonseca Canete stated that he and Morales attempted the robbery with the help of an employee of the armored truck company.”

Police eventually caught up with Canete after the FBI says a wittiness outside of the bank followed him until police were able to catch up.

The FBI has not released the name of injured guard.