Alex Rodriguez Hosts Annual Holiday Party At Local Boys & Girls Club

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Major League Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez has a long history of doing great things for the youth of South Florida.
Every year he hosts a holiday party at Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Ocean Bank Teen Center, and this year will be no different.
The event, which takes place at the Alex Rodriguez Educational Center building located at the Hank Kline Club, took place on Wednesday afternoon.
“We are very thankful for the generosity of A-Rod, and A-Rod Corp and its family of companies, for hosting these holiday events,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade President Alex Rodriguez-Roig. “The children will cherish the memories of meeting A-Rod and enjoying the holiday parties, for years to come.”
Rodriguez was in attendance and interacted with the teens, answered questions and played board games.
The newly renovated Teen Center comes with a an expansion of its after-school curriculum, which includes extended club hours, career planning, ACT/SAT prep, community service projects, tutoring and summer employment opportunities for qualifying year-round teen club members.
As a youngster, Rodriguez flourished as a member of the Hank Kline Club, participating in its baseball program amongst other activities.
He remained with the club until the day he was drafted by MLB’s Seattle Mariners.