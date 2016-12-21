Airbnb Big Business In Dade, Broward

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — With 2016 nearing an end, homeowners in Miami-Dade who rented their places out on Airbnb have something to smile about.
The county, by far, had the most Airbnb business of any county in Florida with $113 million in income for its hosts.
The next highest was in neighboring Broward County, home to Fort Lauderdale, and Osceola County, near Walt Disney World.
Airbnb says Floridians who rented out their homes to visitors earned collectively $273 million in 2016.
Airbnb said Tuesday that around 1.5 million people stayed at homes in Florida this year through Airbnb, and that 32,000 Floridians opened their homes to those guests.
The home-sharing company also says it has collected $20 million in sales tax and tourist development tax dollars this year.
