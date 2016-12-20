Vernon Carey, Neighbors 4 Neighbors Give Families Holiday Shopping Spree

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – The holiday season is a time for giving.

Dozens of happy kids roamed the Westfield Mall in Plantation with hundreds of dollars in their hands from some very generous people.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors played a big role in putting smiles on many kids’ faces.

Stephanie Moore is part of one of those families.

Her 18-year-old son, Dhaminyah, was shot in a drive-by shooting in South Florida several years ago. He’s wheelchair-bound and struggles to communicate.

For her, this event funded largely by the foundation of former Miami Dolphin star Vernon Carey is a godsend.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors helped connect Moore and several dozen other families with the foundation.

Each needy child received more than $300 to shop with for Christmas gifts.

Moore says money is hard to come by. Her son undergoes therapy several times a week and she’s also had her share of medical problems.

She’s grateful for the generosity of the Carey Foundation and Neighbors 4 Neighbors for helping bring some holiday joy into her family’s life.

Moore says what makes this even sweeter is that Thursday is Dhaminyah’s birthday.

If she could make one more wish, it would be for a wheelchair-accessible van to help her get her son to his doctor appointments and for outings outside their home.